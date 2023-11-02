Florida tries to become bowl eligible against Arkansas, which is seeking its first SEC victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Arkansas (2-6, 0-5 SEC) at Florida (5-3, 3-2), 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

Line: Florida by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida leads 10-2, including 5-0 in the Swamp.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Gators can become bowl eligible for the second consecutive year under coach Billy Napier. With a November schedule that includes No. 13 LSU, 14th-ranked Missouri and No. 4 Florida State, the sixth victory might need to come against the Razorbacks. Arkansas, meanwhile, has lost six in a row, with five of those being by seven points or less.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas’ anemic offense versus Florida’s porous defense. The Razorbacks rank 122nd in the nation and last in the league in total offense, averaging 305.9 yards a game. Coach Sam Pittman fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 21 and turned play-calling duties over to receivers coach Kenny Guiton. The Gators are giving up more than 406 yards and 32 points a game over their last four, and will now be without leading tackler Shemar James, who had season-ending knee surgery Wednesday.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: Preseason All-American RB Raheim “Rocket” Sanders returned to practice this week and could be back on the field in Gainesville, about 170 miles north of his hometown. Sanders, who ran for 1,443 yards and 10 TDs last year, has been limited to three games this season because of a knee injury.

Florida: Freshman WR Eugene “Tre” Wilson has 25 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, including a career-best 11 receptions against top-ranked Georgia last Saturday. He’s become one of the team’s top playmakers.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, left, tries to get past Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Arkansas is playing its final road game of the season. … New OC Guiton was a QB at Ohio State (2010-13) and has served as a receivers coach at Colorado State, Louisiana Tech and Houston. … Arkansas has scored on 23 of 24 trips (95.8%) to the red zone this year, with 16 touchdowns and seven field goals. That ranks second in the SEC. … Florida will wear black uniforms for the first time to honor members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders. … The Gators are 4-0 at Florida Field this season and have won six straight dating to last year. … Florida has scored in 444 consecutive games, an NCAA-record streak that began in 1988.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here