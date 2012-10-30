Former LSU QB Jordan Jefferson ordered to jail

BATON ROUGE, La. — A state judge has revoked former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson's bond in his 2011 simple battery case and ordered him to report to parish prison Tuesday because of last week's arrest on a marijuana charge.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/Se4XQA ) District Judge Chip Moore told Jefferson that he had a "real problem with what's going on."

Moore ordered that Jefferson be arraigned Dec. 12 on the drug charge.

Moore also ordered Jefferson to undergo a substance abuse evaluation, the results of which will largely determine when Jefferson is released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Jefferson was arrested last week along with former LSU players Tyrann Mathieu, Derrick Bryant and Karnell Hatcher.