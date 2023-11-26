SportsCollegeCollege Football

Mayden accounts for 2 TDs, Browning kicks 4 FGs to help SDSU beat Fresno State 33-18

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Jack Browning kicked four field goals, Jalen Mayden had a long touchdown run and a short TD pass, and San Diego State beat Fresno State 33-18 Saturday night.

Malik Sherrod ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run to give Fresno State a 7-0 lead with 9:19 to go in the first quarter. Browning made a 32-yard field goal about 4 minutes later and a 39-yarder on the first play of the second quarter before Mayden pulled the hand off on a zone-read and raced around the left end, down the sideline to make it 13-7 with 8:03 left in the second quarter and San Diego State (4-8, 2-6 Mountain West) led the rest of the way.

Browning added a 41-yard field goal about 5 minutes later before Dylan Lynch connected from 43-yards out as time expired to cut Fresno State's deficit to 16-10 at halftime.

Sherrod scored on a 1-yard run that made it a one-score game with 10:08 to play but the Aztecs answered with 14-play, 78-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock and culminated when Mayden hit Leo Kemp for a 5-yard TD with 2:54 left to cap the scoring.

Sherrod finished with 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries for Fresno State (8-4, 4-4). The Bulldogs have lost three games in a row.

Mayden was 17-of-26 passing for 189 yards and added 96 yards rushing on 14 carries. Jaylon Armstead scored on a 1-yard run that gave San Diego State a 23-10 lead in the third quarter.

