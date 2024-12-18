Memphis QB Seth Henigan equals AAC record with 104th career TD pass close to home in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan threw his 104th career touchdown pass, matching the American Athletic Conference record, in the Frisco Bowl against West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Henigan equaled the record with his second TD pass, an 18-yarder to DeMeer Blankumsee with 55 seconds left in the first half. That was the 25th this season for the only current four-year FBS starting QB to do that all for the same school.

Clayton Tune threw 104 TD passes for Houston from 2018-22.

The final collegiate game for Henigan came just over 20 miles from his hometown of Denton, Texas.

He entered the game as the Memphis career leader with 13,972 yards passing and also had the TD mark. Both of those records were previously held by Brady White, the quarterback he succeeded for the Tigers.