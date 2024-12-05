No. 25 Memphis, West Virginia to meet in Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17

FRISCO, Texas — No. 25 Memphis and West Virginia will meet for the first time in the Frisco Bowl.

Bowl officials on Wednesday announced the matchup for the game scheduled for Dec. 17 in Frisco, Texas.

Memphis (10-2) has its second straight 10-win season under coach Ryan Silverfield. The Tigers, who finished tied for third in the American Athletic Conference, are led by quarterback Seth Henigan (3,208 passing yards, 23 touchdowns) and running back Mario Anderson Jr. (1,292 rushing yards, 17 TDs).

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott will be the interim coach in the bowl game for West Virginia, which fired coach Neal Brown on Sunday after he went 37-35 in six seasons. The Mountaineers (6-6) finished tied for eighth in the Big 12. West Virginia averaged 193 rushing yards per game, led by sophomore Jahiem White with 817 yards.

Memphis is going after its fourth straight bowl win, beating Iowa State in the 2023 Liberty Bowl on the Tigers' home field. The Mountaineers have won two of their last three bowls, including the Duke's Mayo Bowl a year ago.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.