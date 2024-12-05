SportsCollegeCollege Football

No. 25 Memphis, West Virginia to meet in Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (9) celebrates his team's 34-24 victory...

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (9) celebrates his team's 34-24 victory over Tulane in the second half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

By The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — No. 25 Memphis and West Virginia will meet for the first time in the Frisco Bowl.

Bowl officials on Wednesday announced the matchup for the game scheduled for Dec. 17 in Frisco, Texas.

Memphis (10-2) has its second straight 10-win season under coach Ryan Silverfield. The Tigers, who finished tied for third in the American Athletic Conference, are led by quarterback Seth Henigan (3,208 passing yards, 23 touchdowns) and running back Mario Anderson Jr. (1,292 rushing yards, 17 TDs).

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott will be the interim coach in the bowl game for West Virginia, which fired coach Neal Brown on Sunday after he went 37-35 in six seasons. The Mountaineers (6-6) finished tied for eighth in the Big 12. West Virginia averaged 193 rushing yards per game, led by sophomore Jahiem White with 817 yards.

Memphis is going after its fourth straight bowl win, beating Iowa State in the 2023 Liberty Bowl on the Tigers' home field. The Mountaineers have won two of their last three bowls, including the Duke's Mayo Bowl a year ago.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME