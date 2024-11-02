SportsCollegeCollege Football

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va. — Eric Rankin's strip-sack and run set up JoJo Crump's rushing touchdown for what proved to be the winning points as VMI beat Furman 21-17 on Saturday for the Keydets' first win this season.

Rankin sacked Trey Hedden, picked up the ball at Furman 40 and returned the fumble down to the 4-yard line — having to snag the ball again in midair after it was knocked loose. Two plays later Crump made it 21-10 late in the first half.

Furman had three turnovers and twice turned the ball over on downs deep in VMI territory in the second half. They outgained VMI 412-177 and had 26 first downs to VMI’s nine.

Hunter Rice's 2-yard run capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive earlier in the second quarter to give the Keydets (1-8, 1-4 Southern Conference) a 14-10 lead.

Chandler Wilson's 17-yard TD pass to Ethen Horne early the game accounted for VMI's other points.

Furman (2-6, 1-3) cut VMI's lead to four points late in the third quarter with Carson Jones' 4-yard pass to Brock Chappell. A final drive ended on Shamus Jones' interception.

Hedden and Colton Hinton connected for a 43-yard TD pass and Ian Williams kicked a field goal for Furman's first-half points.

Gavin Hall rushed for 121 yards on 13 carries for Furman.

