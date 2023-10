Furman's defense records 9 sacks in 27-21 victory over Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dominic Roberto rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, Axel Lepvreau kicked a 46-yard field goal with 7:47 remaining and Furman held off Samford 27-21 on Saturday.

Furman scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter, capped by Ben Ferguson's one-handed grab, to take the lead for good. Roberto's 5-yard touchdown run with 7:56 left in the third quarter made it 24-14. After Samford cut its deficit to three points, Furman answered with a seven-play, 41-yard drive ending in Lepvreau's long field goal.

Jeremiah Jackson notched Furman’s ninth sack, on fourth down at the Samford 14, to take possession with 0:49 to go. The Paladins defense came one short of the school record of 10 sacks against Chattanooga in 1997.

Tyler Huff passed for 205 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Furman (5-1, 3-0 Southern Conference).

Michael Hiers was 36 of 48 for 291 yards and two touchdowns for Samford (3-4, 2-3). Brendan Jenkins made seven catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Samford was limited to just 46 yards rushing.