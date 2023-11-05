SportsCollegeCollege Football

Gabalis accounts for 5 TDs to help Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 59-17

By The Associated Press

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Victor Gabalis was 15-of-19 passing for 389 yards and four touchdowns and added a 2-yard rushing TD to help Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 59-17 Saturday night.

Kayvon Britten's 14-yard touchdown run with 12:03 left in the first quarter gave Tarleton State (7-3, 3-2 United Athletic Conference) the lead for good. Gabalis threw touchdown passes of 26 yards to Trevon West and 22 yards to Darius Cooper before his TD run made it 28-10 with 19 seconds left in the period.

Cooper scored on an 86-yard catch-and-run early in the second quarter and Dawson Hearne's 9-yard TD reception made it 42-10 at halftime. Britten added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Kristian Dalton scored on a 70-yard run in the fourth.

Jerrell Wimbley and Jaylen Jenkins each had a rushing touchdown for Stephen F. Austin (3-5, 0-3).

The Lumberjacks finished with 208 yards rushing but lost each of their five fumbles. Tarleton State had 577 total yards, 188 rushing.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME