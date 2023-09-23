Galloway kicks winning 56-yard FG in 1st appearance this season, Flowers rushes for 272 in EIU win

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Stone Galloway, making his first appearance of the season, kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal with 26 seconds left as Eastern Illinois, behind a 272-yard rushing performance by freshman MJ Flowers, defeated McNeese State 31-28 on Saturday.

Galloway, a senior who was 11 of 12 on field-goal attempts last season, had been sidelined this year with an injury, but came on for the winning kick, bettering his previous best by 10 yards. Julian Patino had kicked Eastern Illinois' four PATs in the game but it was Galloway who entered to just get his kick over the crossbar.

The Panthers (2-2) trailed 28-7 before Eli Mirza scored on a 12-yard run to cut the deficit to 14 at halftime. Eastern Illinois then added fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Juwon Farri and, with 3:15 left, a 6-yarder from MJ Flowers to tie.

Flowers' 272 yards on 37 carries is the third-most in Panthers history.

Nate Glantz threw for two touchdowns for the Cowboys (0-4) and Coleby Hamm ran for 131 yards, including a 72-yard score. Jon McCall had two touchdown catches.

