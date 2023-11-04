Gardner-Webb comes from 14 down to top Bryant in OT, 45-44

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Gardner-Webb came from 14-points down with just over four minutes left to tie the game and Jay Billingsley's extra point kick in overtime lifted the Runnin' Bulldogs to a 45-44 win over the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday.

Bryant took a 38-24 lead with 10:28 left in regulation on a 25-yard pick-six by Robert Crockett III, but Gardner-Webb answered with an 18-play, 82-yard drive capped by Jaylen King's 3-yard run with 4:06 left and Gino English capped a nine-play, 40-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper with :18 left.

Zevi Eckhaus found Konor Lathrop with an 8-yard pass on Bryant's overtime possession, but a pass for a two-point conversion fell incomplete. English tied the game with a short pass to AJ Johnson and Billingsley kicked the game-winner.

Jaylen King was 18 of 36 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Gardner-Webb (5-4, 3-1 Big South-OVC). English was 3 of 4 for nine yards. King finished with 24 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Eckhaus was 26 of 51 passing for 338 yards with four touchdowns and an interception for Bryant (4-5, 2-2). Matthew Prochaska caught nine passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and Jalen Powell caught six for 75 yards and a score.

