UCF to face Georgia Tech in Gasparilla Bowl. Knights will make 6th appearance under different titles

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) vs. Georgia Tech (6-6, 5-3 ACC), Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Tampa, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King has passed for 2,755 yards and 26 of his 35 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 648 yards. Senior DB Jaylon King ranks 16th nationally with four interceptions along 68 tackles and eight pass breakups.

UCF RB RJ Harvey ranks third in Big 12 rushing 1,296 yards and 16 touchdowns. DE Tre’Mon Morris-Brash was second with 8.5 sacks for 71 yards, while LB Jason Johnson was second with 101 tackles.

NOTABLE

Central Florida running back RJ Harvey, left, rushes for yardage past Houston linebacker Malik Robinson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

UCF will make its sixth appearance in the game previously played under differing titles. The Knights began 3-0 in their inaugural Big 12 season before losing five consecutive league games. They regrouped to win three of their final four.

Georgia Tech won four of its final six ACC games to finish with a winning mark under first-year coach Brent Key, a former UCF offensive coordinator. The Yellow Jackets tied for fourth place after being picked to finish 12th in a preseason poll.

LAST TIME

UCF beat Georgia Tech 27-10 on Sept. 24, 2022 in Orlando but trail the series 3-2.

Georgia Tech defensive back Kenan Johnson (10) recovers a Georgia fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

BOWL HISTORY

UCF is 6-8 in bowls and seeks its first win since topping Florida 29-17 in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

Georgia Tech is 25-20 all-time in bowls and seeking its first win since beating Kentucky 33-18 in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl. The Yellow Jackets lost 34-10 to Minnesota in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl.

