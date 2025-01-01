Jaxson Dart's final college game comes in the Gator Bowl, with No. 16 Ole Miss facing Duke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaxson Dart never considered skipping Ole Miss’ bowl game.

Not after the Rebels were eliminated from College Football Playoff contention, and not after Dart announced he was leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Now, the first-team, All-Southeastern Conference quarterback will suit up for the 16th-ranked Rebels (9-3) one last time — in the Gator Bowl against seemingly overmatched Duke (9-3) on Thursday night.

“There wasn’t any doubt,” Dart said. “Never even had a second thought about it. I’m just really excited to go compete one more time with the guys.”

Mississippi, which is trying to reach double-digit wins in consecutive years for the second time in school history and the first time since 1959-60, is a 17 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The transfer portal had a lot to do with the line.

The Blue Devils, who won three in a row to end the regular season, will be without two key starters: quarterback Maalik Murphy and running back Star Thomas. Murphy, Thomas and backup quarterback Grayson Loftis entered the portal.

Murphy set Duke’s single-season record with 26 touchdown passes. Thomas led the team with 871 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. With Murphy and Loftis gone, Henry Belin IV will start. Belin completed his only pass this season and ran five times for 23 yards.

Duke quarterback Henry Belin IV (3) scrambles for yardage as Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Belin won his lone start, a 24-3 victory against North Carolina State in 2023. He completed 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards, with two TDs and an interception.

“It’s a great lesson for everybody in the program that perseverance pays off,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said. “He has a chance now to perform on an outstanding stage against a terrific opponent.”

Ole Miss appeared to be a lock for the CFP before losing at Florida in late November. The Rebels expect better results in their return to the Sunshine State, especially given what’s at stake for the program.

“We have a chance to get 10 wins,” tight end Caden Prieskorn said. “A lot of us know this is our last time really getting to throw an Ole Miss jersey on.”

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, left, talks with Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Dart’s last dance

Dart started his college journey at Southern California and landed with coach Lane Kiffin in Oxford as a sophomore in 2022. He’s been a three-year starter for the Rebels who has thrown for 10,213 yards, with 68 TDs and 22 INTs. He has 12 rushing scores.

Kiffin wasn’t surprised to see Dart finish out the season in Jacksonville.

“It’s just who he is, an unbelievable leader, teammate, friend to these guys,” Kiffin said. “I think of him as another son to me. He’s just been awesome. To see him grow and see how he treats people, it’s just amazing. I’m really proud of him.”

Other transfers and opt-outs

The Rebels will be without more players than Duke, although not at premier positions.

Cornerback Jadon Canady and right tackle Micah Pettus, both starters, entered the portal. So did safety Louis Moore, right tackle Preston Cushman and third-string quarterback Walker Howard. The biggest loss might be linebacker Chris Paul Jr., who declared for the draft after notching a team-high 88 tackles in 12 starts.

Gator Bowl history for Duke and Ole Miss

Duke is making its Gator Bowl debut while Ole Miss previously played in the game three times, none more memorable than a 1971 matchup against Auburn in which Heisman Trophy runner-up Archie Manning played with his left arm in a soft cast.