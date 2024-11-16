SportsCollegeCollege Football

Fordham wins second in last three dominating Georgetown 31-3

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Jack Capaldi threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and Fordham overwhelmed Georgetown 31-3 on Saturday.

The Rams (2-9, 2-4 Patriot League) have now won two of their last three. Fordham ended an 11-game losing streak on Nov. 2 beating Colgate 20-14, and last week, the Rams came up short against Bucknell in a 28-27 defeat in a game that came down to the last play of the contest.

There was no such suspense against the Hoyas (5-5, 2-3) on Saturday as Fordham built a 17-0 lead.

Jacob Holtschlag threw for 253 yards for the Hoyas with Cam Pygatt catching seven passes for 135 yards. After a 4-2 start, the Hoyas now have lost three of four.

