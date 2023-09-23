Gettman kicks Bryant past Princeton in OT; Bulldogs top Tigers 16-13

PRINCETON, N.J. — Ethan Gettman connected on a 38-yard field goal with under two minutes left in regulation, then hit from 37-yards out in overtime to lift Bryant to a 16-13 win over Princeton in a non-conference contest Saturday afternoon.

Princeton took a 13-3 lead to start the fourth quarter after Dareion Murphy scored from 5 yards out, but the Tigers fumbled away their next possession. They got the ball back after Bryant tied the game at 13-13 but were held to a three-and-out and punted with :28 left in regulation.

Zevi Eckhaus found Konor Lathrop from 11 yards out with 6:37 left. Gettman got Bryant on the board with 2:31 left in the third quarter.

Neither team had a big offensive day. Princeton had 277 yards of total offense while Bryant managed just 209. Bryant converted 4 of 17 third-down opportunities; Princeton was of 5 of 14. The Bulldogs, however, were 2-for-2 converting on fourth down while Princeton was 0-for-3.

Eckhaus was 19 of 27 passing for 126 yards to lead Bryant (2-2). Ryan Clark carried 21 times for 78 yards.

John Volker carried 18 times for 149 yards to lead Princeton, scoring the only points of the first half on a 49-yard dash with 1:34 left, sending Princeton into intermission with a 6-0 lead.

