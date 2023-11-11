SportsCollegeCollege Football

Gonzales throws 5 TD passes, Western Carolina routs East Tennessee State, 58-7

By The Associated Press

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Cole Gonzales threw five touchdown passes, three in the third quarter, to power FCS No. 21 Western Carolina to a 58-7 rout of East Tennessee State in the Blue Ridge Border Battle on Saturday.

The Buccaneers grabbed a first-quarter lead when they answered Richard McCollum's opening 32-yard field goal with a 3-yard touchdown run from Trey Foster to take a 7-3 lead with 7:46 left to play in the first quarter.

Gonzales hit David White Jr. with a 40-yard TD in the first quarter and followed that with a 38-yard strike to Censere Lee in the second. He opened the third quarter with a 5-yard toss to White, then hit Ajay Belanger from 31 yards out and capped his day with a 6-yard pass to Branson Adams.

Brody Palhegyi came on in the fourth quarter and connected with Clayton Bardall for a 27-yard touchdown.

Richard McCollum converted field goals from 41 and 24 yards out and was 6 for 6 on PATs.

Gonzales threw five TD passes for the second time in the last three games after doing so in a 45-38 loss to Mercer. He finished 25 of 38 for 363 yards. Overall, the Catamounts (7-3, 5-2 Southern Conference) piled up 513 yards with four quarterbacks completing passes. Adams finished with 17 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown and pulled in seven passes for 73 yards and a score. Lee caught seven passes for 127 yards.

East Tennessee State (1-6, 2-8) was limited to just eight first downs and 215 total yards of offense.

Western Carolina closes out the regular season at VMI on Saturday.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME