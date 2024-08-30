Minnesota sits injured RB Darius Taylor for season opener vs. North Carolina

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Darius Taylor was held out of the season-opening loss to North Carolina on Thursday night because of a leg injury suffered in practice two weeks ago.

“He was really close from being out there,” coach P.J. Fleck said. “I know he was disappointed. He really wants to go, but our medical staff always has our players' best interests at heart.”

Taylor finished with 799 rushing yards as a freshman last year despite playing in only six games because of leg injuries. His per-game average of 133 yards per game would have led the FBS if he had enough attempts to qualify.

With Taylor sidelined, the Gophers leaned on Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major in the backfield. The sixth-year player had a career-high 20 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in his Minnesota debut, plus a 27-yard reception. Jordan Nubin was the only other running back who carried the ball.

The Gophers also kept starting safety Darius Green out with an injury.