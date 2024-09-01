SportsCollegeCollege Football

Wooldridge helps Louisiana-Lafayette beat Grambling 40-10

By The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ben Wooldridge threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette broke it open in the second quarter to beat Grambling 40-10 on Saturday in a season opener.

Dre’lyn Washington scored on a 6-yard run on the Ragin' Cajuns' first offensive possession that spanned 82 yards in eight plays. ULL made it a two-touchdown lead when Wooldridge completed a 13-yard touchdown to Harvey Broussard early in the second.

On Grambling's ensuing possession, Caleb Kibodi intercepted Myles Crawley and ran it back 50 yards to make it 21-0.

With 4:06 before halftime, Woolridge threw a 56-yard touchdown to Tavion Smith and the two-point conversion failed for a 27-0 lead. Kenneth Almendares added a 41-yard field goal with 39 seconds before the break for a 30-point lead.

In the third, Wooldridge threw a 10-yard touchdown to Terrance Carter for a 37-0 advantage.

Grambling finally scored when Ke'travion Hargrove crashed in from the 1 ending a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Hargrove ran for 61 yards on 12 carries and Crawley threw for 166 yards.

The season opener marked the third consecutive season Louisiana-Lafayette has opened at home against a Division I FCS team from the Bayou State following games against Southeastern Louisiana (2022) and Northwestern State (2023).

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME