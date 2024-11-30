Southern beats Grambling; Terrence Graves becomes only coach to win Bayou Classic with both schools

NEW ORLEANS — Kendric Rhymes rushed for 110 yards on 12 carries and his 45-yard touchdown run gave Southern a two-possession lead with 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars beat Grambling 24-14 on Saturday in the 51st Bayou Classic.

Terrence Graves became the only coach to win the Bayou Classic with both schools after Southern collected its sixth win in the last seven meetings with Grambling.

Southern (8-4, 7-1) will play for the SWAC title next week against Jackson State, looking to avenge a 33-15 loss on Sept. 14.

Jalen Woods was 9 of 17 passing for 176 yards with one touchdown and an interception in his second career start for Southern. His touchdown came on a 41-yard strike to Chandler Whitfield in the third.

Keilon Elder scored the lone offensive touchdown for Grambling (5-7, 2-6). The Tigers also scored when Tylon Williams returned a second-quarter kickoff 94 yards to make it 10-7.