Gronowski throws for 3 TDs South Dakota State wins 20th straight, 41-6 over Northern Iowa

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and South Dakota State rolled to its 20th-straight victory on Saturday, 41-9 over Northern Iowa.

On the Jackrabbits' 109th homecoming day, which the school dubs Hobo Day Game, the top-ranked FCS team quickly took care of business with Gronowski and Isaiah Davis scoring on short touchdown runs for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

South Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) lost fumbles on consecutive possessions before scoring on five straight drives for a 41-3 lead.

Three of the scores were Gronowski passes — the first a 16-yarder to Jadon Janke for a 24-0 lead — before the Panthers kicked a field goal on the final play of the half.

In the third quarter, Zach Heins hauled in TD passes covering 6 and 23 yards.

Gronowski was 21-of-36 passing for 291 yards and Davis carried 17 times for 103 yards.

The game was far different than last year's matchup when the Jackrabbits won 31-28 on a last-play field goal, which clinched the conference title on their way to winning the national championship.

Northern Iowa (3-3, 2-1) had five turnovers. Sam Schnee caught four passes for 104 yards.