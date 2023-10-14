Grooms leads Yale to lopsided win over Sacred Heart

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Nolan Grooms completed 10 passes, three for touchdowns, and Yale demolished Sacred Heart 31-3 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-2) have won three straight.

Grooms' 40-yard scoring pass to Mason Tipton served as the game's first score within the first three minutes. Tipton's 15-yard scoring run ended a seven-play, 98-yard drive with 8:27 before halftime. Tipton entered with five receiving touchdowns for the season to place him seventh in the country.

Grooms threw a 7-yard score to Ryan Lindley 54 seconds before halftime to make it 21-0. In the fourth quarter, Grooms threw a 2-yard score to Mason Shipp for a 28-3 lead.

Robb McCoy threw for 180 yards for Sacred Heart (1-6) and Jalen Madison ran for 92 yards on 14 carries.