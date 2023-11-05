Guggenheim runs for 153 yards and 4 TDs to help Nicholls beat FCS No. 4 Incarnate Word 45-32

SAN ANTONIO — Collin Guggenheim ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns, Jaylon Spears added 160 yards rushing and Nicholls beat Incarnate Word 45-32 Saturday night to take sole possession of first place in the Southland Conference.

Guggenheim scored on runs of 5 and 6 yards less than 5 minutes apart in the second quarter to give Nicholls (5-4, 5-0) the lead for good at 24-10 with 25 seconds left in the first half.

Devonte’ Mathews returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown and Guggenheim added a 43-yard TD run midway through the third quarter to make it 38-13.

Zach Calzada completed 28 of 48 passes for 394 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions for Incarnate Word (7-2, 4-1). Brandon Porter had 11 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown, Jaelin Campbell added 111 yards receiving, including a 19-yard touchdown that capped the scoring with about 9 minutes to play, and Caleb Chapman caught TD passes of 6 yards in the third quarter and 29 yards in the fourth.

The Cardinals, who went into the game ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches poll, fell into a tie with Lamar for second in the conference standings.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here