SportsCollegeCollege Football

Gunnar Watson throws 3 TD passes to Chris Lewis; Troy beats South Alabama 28-10

By The Associated Press

TROY, Ala. — Gunnar Watson threw three touchdown passes to Chris Lewis and Kimani Vidal ran for 125 yards and a TD to help Troy beat South Alabama 28-10 Thursday night and extend the Trojans' win streak to six games.

Watson threw a long pass down the middle to Lewis, who high-pointed the ball at the 5 and then barreled through a would-be tackler into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown with 11:30 left in the second quarter and Lewis made a one-hand grab at the pylon for 26-yard TD that capped a 12-play, 96-yard drive and gave Troy a 14-7 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first half.

Vidal, on fourth-and-goal, scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly-9 minutes off the clock and made it 21-10 with 3:12 to play.

Watson finished 19 of 27 for 271 yards and Lewis had four receptions for 120 yards. Deshon Stoudemire added 81 yards receiving on six receptions for Troy (7-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference).

La’Damian Webb had 15 carries for 53 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run that gave South Alabama (4-5, 2-3) a 7-0 with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

Lewis, with a defender draped over his back, caught a 29-yard touchdown pass that capped the scoring with 1:48 to play.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME