Harlan Dixon runs for 3 TDs to help SE Louisiana beat Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas — Harlan Dixon ran for three touchdowns, Zachary Clement accounted for two TDs and Southeastern Louisiana beat Texas A&M-Commerce 52-14 Saturday night for its third consecutive win.

Clement completed 16-of-25 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and added 78 yards rushing, including a 1-yard TD run that made it 38-0 with 4:17 left in the first half.

Southeastern Louisiana (3-7, 3-3 Southland Conference) took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 15 plays to take a 7-0 lead when Clement hit Jacob Logan for a 13-yard touchdown with 7:36 left in the first quarter. Dixon scored on a 6-yard run about 4 minutes later, Riley Callaghan kicked a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Dixon added TDs of 60 and 16 yards to give Southeastern Louisiana a 31-0 lead.

Dixon finished with seven carries for 91 yards and five receptions for 41 yards. Tight end Bauer Sharp had two short touchdown runs in the third quarter for Southeastern Louisiana, which opened the season with seven consecutive losses.

Jerome Buckner had six receptions for 129 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown that got Texas A&M-Commerce on the board just before halftime. Jahrik Jones scored on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds to play.

Southeastern Louisiana's defense had five takeaways, seven sacks and limited Texas A&M-Commerce to minus-23 yards rushing.

