Harris propels UTSA to 49-34 victory over Temple

PHILADELPHIA — Frank Harris threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead UTSA to a 49-34 victory over Temple on Saturday in the Roadrunners' American Athletic Conference opener.

Harris completed 25 of 33 passes for 338 yards for UTSA (2-3, 1-0).

Harris connected with Joshua Cephus for a 17-yard touchdown to pull the Roadrunners even at 14 early in the second quarter. He scored on a 1-yard run on the following possession to give UTSA the lead. E.J. Warner answered with a 31-yard scoring strike to John Adams for Temple (2-4, 0-2), tying the game at 21. Warner was sacked on the Owls' next possession deep in their own territory and fumbled. Ronald Triplette recovered, Robert Henry scored on the next play on a 6-yard run and UTSA took a 28-21 lead into halftime.

Harris fired a 40-yard scoring strike to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg on UTSA's first possession of the second half to up the lead to 35-21.

Warner capped a 12-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown toss to Peter Clarke with 10:15 remaining in the game, but the two-point try failed and the Owls trailed 35-27.

Henry scored on a 43-yard run just four plays later to push the Roadrunners' lead to 15. Warner hit Jordan Smith for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:29 left to play to get the Owls within 42-34. Four plays later Harris connected with Devin McCuin for a 29-yard touchdown and a two-score lead.

Warner, the sophomore son of NFL Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, completed 42 of 65 passes for 472 yards and matched his career high with five touchdowns. Adams finished with 10 catches for 127 yards. David Martin-Robinson had eight receptions for 112 yards and two scores.

The two teams combined for 1,037 yards of offense, 542 by the Owls.