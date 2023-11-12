SportsCollegeCollege Football

Harrison's 98 KOR, Ali's 3 rushing TDs help Marshall beat Georgia Southern 38-33, snap 5-game skid

By The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, Rasheen Ali had 163 yards rushing and ran for three second-half TDs and Marshall beat Georgia Southern 38-33 Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

After a short punt gave Marshall possession at the its own 45, Ali ripped off a 55-yard scoring run that gave Marshall (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good with 10:51 to play. The teams traded punts before Georgia Southern failed to convert a fourth-and-3 from its own 9 and Ali scored from there to make it 38-26 with 2:41 left.

Davis Brin threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Barden and a 47-yarder to Dalen Cobb in the second quarter and Michael Lantz, who earlier kicked field goals of 35, 38 and 40 yards, made a 21-yarder with 1:56 left in the third quarter to give Georgia Southern (6-4, 3-3) a 26-24 lead.

Brin was 29-of-54 passing for 307 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and Barden finished with six receptions for 96 yards. Derwin Burgess Jr. had 63 yards receiving, including a 2-yard TD that capped the scoring, on eight catches.

