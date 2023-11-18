SportsCollegeCollege Football

Peasley's 3 TD passes lead Wyoming in 42-9 rout of Hawaii

By The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Andrew Peasley threw three long first-half touchdown passes and Wyoming rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead and never looked back to post a 42-9 win over Hawaii in the Cowboys final home game on Saturday.

Peasley hit Ryan Marquez with a 44-yard touchdown a minute into the game, then found John Michael Gyllenborg with an 89-yard score three minutes later to make it 14-0 after a quarter. Harrison Waylee ran 28 yards for a touchdown, Peasley hit Wyatt Wieland with a 40-yard touchdown and Ayir Asante scored from the 6 in the second quarter.

Matthew Shipley got Hawaii on the board with a 30-yard field goal and Brayden Schager found Chuuky Hines with a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Peasley was 14-of-17 passing for 319 yards for Wyoming (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West). Waylee carried 11 times for 70 yards and Gyllenborg caught three passes for 128 yards.

Schager was 25 of 44 for 278 yards and a touchdown and was picked off twice for Hawaii (4-8, 2-5). Steven McBride caught five passes for 103 yards.

