SportsCollegeCollege Football

Hawk's FG in OT lifts Valparaiso past Stetson, 23-20

By The Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ryan Hawk delivered on a 34-yard field goal in overtime to lift Valparaiso to a 23-20 overtime victory over Stetson on Saturday afternoon.

Evan Annis sacked Stetson's Brady Meitz on third down and Meitz threw incomplete on fourth-and-35 on the Hatters' overtime possession.

Jeffrey Jackson punched over from the 1 with 6:11 left in the game to put the Beacons in front, 20-17, but Stetson marched 51 yards in 12 plays to set up Brandon Bush's 41-yard field goal to tie the game with 1:32 left in regulation.

Valparaiso has won back-to-back games for the first time this season after beating Dayton 21-7 in a nonconference game a week ago.

Ryan Mann led the Beacons (3-7, 2-5 Pioneer Football League) with 25 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, but Rowan Keefe was just 7-of-14 passing for 82 yards and was picked off three times by the Hatters.

Meitz was 15-of-28 passing for 203 yards for Stetson (3-7, 1-6), but the Hatters were held to just 263 yards of total offense.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME