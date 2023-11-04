Heisman watch: The top candidates at this point in the college football season

An unpredictable first two months college football season has led to an even more unpredictable Heisman race.

Gone is USC’s Caleb Williams, the clear-cut preseason favorite, after a few particularly ugly games. While several other big names have managed to stick around all season, there doesn’t seem to be a runaway leader as there has been in recent years.

Here’s a look at where the Heisman race stands as the season enters November — a month that historically has been critical to contenders’ hopes.

(Stats and records are through Week 9 and do not include Saturday’s games)

Michael Penix Jr., Washington QB

2,945 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, six INTs, 69% completion rate

Penix leads the nation in passing yardage and is second in passing touchdowns after opening the season with three straight 400-yard games and 16 touchdowns in Washington’s first four games. He has a statement win against then-No. 8 Oregon on Oct. 14 (302 yards, 4 TDs), and although he’s cooled off a bit since that hot start, he’s still led the Huskies to an 8-0 mark and the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan QB

1,799 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, three INTs, 78.1% completion rate, 168 rushing yards, three rushing TDs

The Wolverines have cruised to an 8-0 record and the No. 3 spot in the CFP rankings under McCarthy. He ranks second in the nation in completion percentage, and he’s been interception-free in all but one game this season despite taking just four fourth-quarter snaps this season. The main questions about his candidacy come down to Michigan’s schedule: With Michigan playing clearly inferior teams thus far, McCarthy’s candidacy really will hinge on how he does against Penn State on Nov. 11 and Ohio State on Nov. 25.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs on a keeper during the first half of an NCAA football game against Michigan State on Oct. 21 in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

Bo Nix, Oregon QB

2,337 passing yards, 21 passing TDs, one INT, 78.3% completion rate, 113 rushing yards, three rushing TDs

Nix has been incredibly efficient — he leads the FBS in completion percentage and has just one interception despite averaging nearly 33 pass attempts per game. The one-loss Ducks remain very much in CFP contention, and two of their four remaining games are against ranked opponents (USC on Nov. 11, Oregon State on Nov. 24), giving Nix more chances for a statement win.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws during the first half of an NCAA football game against Utah on Oct. 28 in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Jayden Daniels, LSU QB

2,573 passing yards, 25 passing TDs, three INTs, 73.1% completion rate, 521 rushing yards, five rushing TDs

The Tigers are all but out of CFP contention with two losses, but it’s been through no fault of Daniels, who is tied for the FBS lead in passing touchdowns, fourth in passing yards and sixth among quarterbacks in rushing yards.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels passes in the first half of an NCAA football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., on Oct. 21. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Jordan Travis, Florida State QB

2,109 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, two INTs, 64.8% completion rate, 205 rushing yards, six rushing TDs

His stats aren’t as impressive as some of the other people on this list, but Travis has two critical numbers in his favor: a 0 in Florida State’s loss column, and a 4 in the CFP rankings. He’ll be in the Heisman running for as long as those two numbers remain unchanged (or, in the case of the CFP ranking, improve).

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks to pass against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Oct. 28. Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State WR

48 catches, 889 receiving yards, eight receiving TDs

Outside of DeVonta Smith in 2020, a pure receiver (that is, one who doesn’t also return kicks or contribute in other ways) traditionally is a longshot to win the Heisman. But being the most dynamic playmaker on the top-ranked team in the CFP rankings accounts for something, as does having six games with 100 or more receiving yards and a touchdown.