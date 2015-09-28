Hobart spoils USMMA's Liberty League opener

Hobart College beat host United States Merchant Marine Academy, 30-15, Saturday in the Liberty League football opener for the Mariners.

After Matt McDaniels' 1-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds left in the first half brought USMMA (1-2) within seven points, Hobart ended its comeback hopes with two unanswered scores.

The touchdown by McDaniels, a senior quarterback from Malverne and Kellenberg High School, made it 14-7 after a scoreless first quarter. He went 2-for-12 for 21 yards and an interception but was productive on the ground with 103 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Hobart's Todd Collier returned a blocked punt 41 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and the Statesmen led 23-7 after a 31-yard field goal by Sean Kirshe.

USMMA sophomore DeVar Jones, who had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth, gained 41 yards on 12 carries.