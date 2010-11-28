How the BCS top 25 fared

1-Oregon (11-0) beat 21-Ariz., 48-29 (Fri.)

Josh Huff's 85-yard TD run took the lead.

2-Auburn (12-0) won at 11-Ala., 28-27 (Fri.)

Defense got 5 sacks, 2 turnovers.

3-TCU (12-0) won at New Mexico, 66-17

Fullback Luke Shivers two short TD runs.

4-Boise St. (10-1) lost at 19-Nev., 34-31 (Fri.)

26, 29 FG misses with :02 left and in OT.

5-LSU (10-2) lost at 12-Arkansas, 31-23

No INTs, but three fumbles lost.

6-Stanford (11-1) beat Oregon St., 38-0

Stepfan Taylor ran for 115 yards, 1 TD.

7-Wisconsin (11-1) beat N'western, 70-23

Montee Ball 20 carries, 178 yards, 4 TDs.

8-Ohio State (11-1) beat Michigan, 37-7

Dan Herron, 22 carries, 175 yards, 1 TD.

9-Okla. St. (10-2) lost to 13-Okla., 47-41

Brandon Weeden 2 TD passes, but 3 INTs.

10-Michigan St. (11-1) won at Penn St., 28-22

Kirk Cousins 17-for-22, 152 yards, 2 TDs.

11-Alabama (9-3) lost to 2-Aub., 28-27 (Fri.)

Mark Ingram 10 carries, 36 yards, 1 TD.

12-Arkansas (10-2) beat 5-LSU, 31-23

Knile Davis 30 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD.

13-Okla. (10-2) won at 9-Okla. St., 47-41

Landry Jones threw for 468 yards, 4 TDs.

14-Missouri (10-2) won at Kansas, 35-7

LB Andrew Gachkar, 1 INT, 1 sack, 2 TFL.

15-Nebraska (10-2) beat Colo., 45-17 (Fri.)

3 passers went 15-for-19, 142, 4 TDs.

16-Virginia Tech (10-2) beat Virginia, 37-7

Hokies go for BCS bowl bid next week.

17-Tex. A&M (9-3) won at Tex., 24-17 (Thu.)

Cyrus Gray 27 carries, 223 yards, 2 TDs.

18-S. Carolina (9-3) won at Clemson, 29-7

Alshon Jeffery 5 catches, 141 yards, 1 TD.

19-Nevada (11-1) beat 4-Boise St., 34-31 (Fri.)

Vai Taua 32 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD.

20-Utah (10-2) beat BYU, 17-16

Brandon Burton blocked 42 FG try.

21-Arizona (7-4) lost at 1-Ore., 48-29 (Fri.)

Nick Foles 29-for-54, 448 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

22-Florida State (9-3) beat Florida, 31-7

'Noles broke six-year losing streak to Gators.

23-N.C. State (8-4) lost at Maryland, 38-31

Russell Wilson 31-for-60, 311, 2 TDs, 1 INT.

24-Iowa (7-5) lost at Minnesota, 27-24

Ricky Stanzi 10-for-22, 127 yards, 2 TDs.

25-Miss. St. (8-4) won at Ole Miss, 31-23

LaDarius Perkins 2 TD catches, 1 rushing.