Muasau, Collins power Morgan State to 35-21 victory over Howard

BALTIMORE — Kobe Muasau had three total touchdowns, Jason Collins Jr. ran for two scores and Morgan State defeated Howard 35-21 on Saturday.

Howard took an early 7-0 lead before Morgan State ran off five consecutive touchdowns to lead 35-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Muasau got the Bears on the board with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Myles Miree to make it 7-7 after one quarter.

In a 28-point second quarter, Collins ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run and Muasau had a 7-yard TD pass to Marque Phillip for a 21-7 lead. Muasau's 1-yard touchdown run made it 28-7 and a short TD run by Collins made it 35-7.

Howard got two touchdown passes from Jaylon Tolbert to Isiah Williams in the fourth quarter.

Collins had 114 yards rushing and Muasau passed for 202 yards for the Bears (6-6, 3-2 MEAC).

Tolbert passed for 187 yards for the Bison (4-8, 1-4).

