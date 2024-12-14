Jones runs for 4 TDs, Montana State beats Idaho 52-19 to advance to FCS semis

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Adam Jones ran for four touchdowns Friday night, Tommy Mellott accounted for three TDs and Montana State beat Idaho 52-19 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs for its program-record 14th consecutive win.

Top-seeded Montana State (14-0) plays the winner between No. 5 seed UC Davis and fourth-seeded South Dakota in the semifinals.

Montana State, which went into the game averaging and FCS-leading 41.3 points per game, took the opening kickoff and used a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped when Mellott hit Rylan Schlepp for a 3-yard TD on third-and-goal to make it 7-0 with 10:07 left in the first quarter and the Bobcats never trailed.

Mellott finished with 174 yards passing and two touchdowns and added 131 yards rushing. Jones had 95 yards rushing on 23 carries with 66 yards receiving.

A botched onside kick attempt by the Vandals gave Montana State possession at the Idaho 38 and eight plays later Mellott raced up the middle for an 8-yard TD to make it 17-10 with 3:47 left in the second quarter.

Mark Hamper caught a pass from Jack Layne, fumbled and Brody Grebe recovered for the Bobcats at the Idaho 28. Jones scored on a 2-yard run five plays later and, after and Idaho punt, added 1-yard TD run to make it 31-10 at halftime.

Jordan Dwyer had 11 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns for Idaho (10-4).

The Bobcats have won six consecutive home games against Idaho, including a 38-7 win on Oct. 12.

Scottre Humphrey (14 rushing touchdowns and his 101.9 yards rushing per game is 13th in the FCS) and tight end Rohan Jones (eight receiving TDs) did not play for Montana State.