Indiana begins new football era with coach Curt Cignetti making debut against Florida International

Florida International at Indiana, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Indiana by 21 1/2.

Series record: Indiana 3-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Indiana starts anew after hiring Curt Cignetti, who has never posted a sub-.500 mark in 13 years as a head coach. He doesn't expect to start now. Sure, the last two Hoosiers coaches (Kevin Wilson and Tom Allen) lost their debut games. And, yes, Indiana lost its final three games last season. So winning Saturday's opener would be a promising start. While the unveiling of Florida International's recently renamed Pitbull Stadium won't take place this week, the Golden Panthers are ready for a fresh start after losing their final four games and seven of their last eight in 2023.

KEY MATCHUP

Indiana's passing game vs. FIU's secondary. Cignetti brought four offensive assistants with him from James Madison to assist in the revamped offense. The presumptive starting quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, seems like a perfect fit in this style with his ability to run and throw. But the Panthers also appear strongest in the secondary where they have two safeties who were second-team preseason all-Conference USA selections.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, July 25, 2024, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida International: LB Reggie Peterson. The fifth-year player had a breakout season in 2023, recording 104 tackles and returning his only interception 61 yards. He was FIU's only first-team selection on the preseason all-conference team and faces a daunting challenge against a bigger, faster foe Saturday.

Indiana: Rourke. The former Ohio quarterback and 2022 Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year might be the most vital of the 30 transfers Cignetti added to the roster. While his dual role is critical to making this offense work, just the possibility of having season-long stability at the position is a major improvement.

FACTS & FIGURES

Indiana is 6-2 against non-power conference foes since the pandemic-shortened 2020 seasons. Both losses came against Cincinnati. ... Florida International's most recent victory over a power conference was over Miami's better-known football power, the Hurricanes, 30-24 in November 2019. ... Indiana is playing its first home game against a non-conference team since 2015. ... ... Panthers QB Keyone Jenkins started the final 11 games last season and finished with 2,414 yards passing, 11 TDs and 11 interceptions. ... Rourke has thrown for 7,651 yards with 50 TD passes and 16 interceptions while rushing for 828 yards and 11 scores in the four previous seasons. His older brother, Nathan, also played quarterback in the NFL and CFL. ... FIU defensive lineman Jeramy Passmore started his career with the Hoosiers. He returned to his home state in 2021.