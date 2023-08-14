Iowa State's Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team's games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.

Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state's investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.

Lee was charged with tampering with records for allegedly disguising his identity to place online sports wagers, according to court documents.

Lee is alleged to have made 115 bets for $885 on the FanDuel mobile app. Among them were 12 on Iowa State football games, including one money-line bet against the Cyclones against Texas in 2021. ISU won 30-7, and Lee made one tackle.

A total of five Iowa State football starters have been charged in the investigation. Athletes found to have wagered on games in which they played are subject to being permanently banned by the NCAA. The tampering charge is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines.