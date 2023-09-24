Jackson State beats Bethune-Cookman in Taylor's home debut, 22-16

JACKSON, Miss. — Irv Mulligan raced 66 yards for a touchdown and Jason Brown threw for a two-point conversion to cement Jackson State's 22-16 win over Bethune-Cookman in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night.

After opening the season with four road games, including a loss at Florida A&M in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, the two-time defending conference champions got a win in first-year coach T.C. Taylor's home debut.

Mulligan carried 21 times for 174 yards to set the tone for Jackson State, which ground out 260 yards rushing and put up 348 total yards while holding Bethune-Cookman to 230.

Isaac Peppers got Jackson State on the board in the first half, shooting through an open hold to sack Walter Simmons III in the end zone for a first-quarter safety, but Bethune-Cookman got a 4-yard touchdown run from Jouvensly Bazil and a 42-yard field goal from Cade Hechter to take a 9-8 lead at the half.

Simmons tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Decarri Allen-Johnson with 2:05 left to set the final margin.

Freshman kicker Leilana Armenta became the first woman in Jackson State football history to play in a game and is believed to be the first woman to play in HBCU Division I history. A member of the JSU soccer team from Ventura, Calif., Armenta was added to the roster this week because of injuries and handled kickoff duties for the Tigers.

