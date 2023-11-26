SportsCollegeCollege Football

Albertson kicks 52-yard FG as time expires, New Mexico St. beats Jacksonville State 20-17

By The Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, Nev. — Ethan Albertson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to help New Mexico State beat Jacksonville State 20-17 Saturday a reach double-digit wins for the first time in more than 60 years.

New Mexico State (10-3, 7-1 Conference USA) has won eight games in a row and has its most wins since the 1960 team went 11-0. The Aggies play No. 25 Liberty (12-0, 8-0), which beat New Mexico State 33-17 on Sept. 9, in the conference championship game on Friday.

Albertson made a 22-yarder on the last play of the second quarter to give the Aggies a 14-point halftime lead. Jeremiah Harris intercepted a pass and returned it 63 yards to the 8 but settled for a 27-yard field goal by Alen Karajic to make it 17-6 with 14:52 left in the fourth quarter. Geimere Latimer intercepted a pass to give the Gamecocks possession at the 22 and four plays later Malik Jackson scored on an 11-yard run and Zion Webb ran for the 2-point conversion with 6:23 left and Karajic capped a 12-play drive with a 27-yard field goal to make it 17-all with 43 seconds to go.

Diego Pavia ran for a 10-yard gain and then completed a pass to Trent Hudson for 37 yards to make it first-and-10 at the Jacksonville State 28 before his 3-yard keeper set up Albertson's winner.

Webb finished 17-of-31 passing for 248 yards with two interceptions for Jacksonville State (8-3, 6-1).

