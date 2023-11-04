SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jacobian Morgan accounts for 3 TDs, Jackson State holds off Texas Southern 21-19

By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Jacobian Morgan accounted for three touchdowns and Jackson State held off Texas Southern for a 21-19 victory on Saturday for its third straight win.

Jace Wilson tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to C'ing Blanton with three seconds to play, but Texas Southern couldn't connect on the two-point conversion attempt.

Morgan ran for a 7-yard touchdown and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Steven McGee that gave Jackson State (7-3, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Morgan added a 6-yard scoring run just before halftime to stretch Jackson State's lead to 21-7.

Wilson threw a 25-yard pass to Jyrin Johnson in the second quarter, and Jacorey Howard added a 34-yard touchdown run to pull Texas Southern (2-7, 1-5) to 21-13 with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Morgan was 25-of-34 passing for 182 yards for Jackson State.

LaDarius Owens had 106 yards rushing on 20 carries for Texas Southern.

___

