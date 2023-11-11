SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jamar Curtis goes over 200 yards on ground, leads Lafayette to cusp of Patriot League title

By The Associated Press

EASTON, Pa. — Jamar Curtis went over 200 yards rushing for the second time in three games and Lafayette kept its first Patriot League title since 2013 in sight, defeating Fordham 24-16 on Saturday.

Curtis, who had a career-high 229 yards in a key 38-35 victory over Holy Cross on Oct. 21., had 204 yards and his 3-yard run with about 7 minutes left in the game gave the Leopards a 24-10 lead.

The No. 23 FCS Leopards (8-2, 4-1) are tied with Holy Cross for the Patriot League lead and only need to defeat last-place Lehigh on the road next week to wrap up the league title in coach John Troxell's second season.

Lafayette got a touchdown pass and a short touchdown run from Dean DeNobile for a 14-3 lead through three quarters. Jack Simonetta's 24-yard field goal pushed the lead to 17-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Fordham sandwiched a CJ Montes touchdown run and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Julius Loughridge around Curtis' fourth-quarter touchdown, but Lafayette milked the final few minutes off the clock.

DeNobile completed 16 of 21 passes for 137 yards.

Montes was 23-of-34 passing for 253 yards for the Rams (6-4, 2-3).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME