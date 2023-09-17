SportsCollegeCollege Football

James Madison fends off Troy 16-14 in Sun Belt Conference opener

By The Associated Press

TROY, Ala. — Jordan McCloud threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and James Madison held on to beat Troy 16-14 in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Troy, which trailed 16-7 entering the fourth quarter, put together a 10-play, 47-yard drive that eventually ended when Gunnar Watson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-15 at James Madison's 43-yard line with 34 seconds left.

Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown to Devonte Ross to give Troy its only lead at 7-6 with 11:10 before halftime. James Madison (3-0, 1-0) regained the lead when McCloud tossed a 9-yard score to Elijah Sarratt for a 13-7 lead with 2:24 before halftime.

Camden Wise — who went 3 for 3 - made a 32-yard field goal with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter for the Dukes' final points. Early in the fourth, Watson led an eight-play, 63-yard drive that concluded with his 24-yard scoring pass to Jabre Barber with 13:49 remaining.

Watson finished with 332 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception.

