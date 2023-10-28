Jaylen King's 3 total TDs lead Gardner-Webb past FCS No. 13 UT Martin 38-34

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Jaylen King threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help Gardner-Webb beat UT Martin 38-34 on Saturday.

King connected with Jamari Brown for a 71-yard touchdown to give Gardner-Webb a 14-6 lead with five seconds left in the first quarter. The Runnin’ Bulldogs held the lead until UT Martin scored a touchdown with 13:15 remaining in the game.

UT Martin had a chance to go ahead 37-31 but Aidan Laros missed a 40-yard field goal with 8:38 remaining. Both team punted on their next possession. Gardner-Webb's game winning drive started with 5:41 left and ended sixteen plays later when King capped a 90-yard drive with a 10-yard run in the closing seconds.

King was 16 of 33 for 216 yards and he carried it 17 times for 38 yards for Gardner-Webb (4-4, 2-1 Big South-OVC).

Kinkead Dent was 20 of 37 for 226 yards and three touchdowns for UT Martin (6-2, 3-1), which was ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches’ poll.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here