Jeremy Hill, No. 6 LSU beat Auburn, 35-21

Jeremy Hill rushed for a career-high 184 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns to help sixth-ranked LSU hand Auburn its first loss of the season, 35-21 on Saturday night.

Hill scored touchdowns of 49, 10 and 6 yards, and also set up another score with a 54-yard scamper in which he was shoved out of bounds at the 1. Fullback J.C. Copeland scored from there.

Tre Mason rushed for 132 yards and had two short touchdown runs in the third quarter for Auburn (3-1, 1-1 SEC), the second cutting LSU's lead to 28-14.

Zach Mettenberger completed his only touchdown pass -- a 32-yarder to Jarvis Landry -- early in the fourth quarter as LSU (4-0, 1-0) dimmed Auburn's hopes for a comeback.

Auburn's Nick Marshall was 17-of-33 passing for 224 and was intercepted twice.