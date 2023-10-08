Jermaine Brown Jr. runs for 4 TDs and Jacob Zeno passes for 4 as UAB beats USF 56-35

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 118 yards and four touchdowns Saturday and Jacob Zeno threw TD passes of 75, 61, 49 and 58 yards to help UAB beat South Florida 56-35.

Byrum Brown scored on the fourth play from scrimmage, ripping off a 60-yard run on a draw play to give South Florida (3-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) a 7-0 lead. Zeno responded with TD passes of 75 yards to Brandon Buckhaulter and 61 yards to Tejhaun Palmer before Jermaine Brown's first scoring run, from 21 yards out, made it 21-7 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. The Blazers led the rest of the way.

Byrum Brown ran for a 14-yard touchdown on the final play of the first, but Jermaine Brown scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards before halftime and capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a 23-yard TD run that made it 42-14 with 11:13 left in the period.

Zeno completed 19 of 25 passes for 353 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown to Amare Thomas in the third quarter and a 58-yarder to Palmer in the fourth.

Byrum Brown passed for 260 yards and two TDs with two interceptions and ran for 136 yards and two scores for South Florida.