Joe Paterno's family plans to sell DVDs of memorial

By The Associated Press

Joe Paterno's family says they'll be selling copies of the coach's memorial service and donating the proceeds to charity.

A statement Monday from son Scott Paterno says numerous media outlets have expressed an interest in selling copies of the emotional public memorial service that drew about 12,000 people to a campus arena last week.

The family says they'll soon launch a website where copies can be purchased on DVD. The family says any money generated by the sales would go to charity.

Joe Paterno died Jan. 22 from lung cancer, a little more than two months after he was fired from Penn State in the wake of a child sex abuse scandal involving a former assistant coach. Paterno was never charged in the scandal.

