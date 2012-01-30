Joe Paterno's family plans to sell DVDs of memorial

Joe Paterno's family says they'll be selling copies of the coach's memorial service and donating the proceeds to charity.

A statement Monday from son Scott Paterno says numerous media outlets have expressed an interest in selling copies of the emotional public memorial service that drew about 12,000 people to a campus arena last week.

The family says they'll soon launch a website where copies can be purchased on DVD. The family says any money generated by the sales would go to charity.

Joe Paterno died Jan. 22 from lung cancer, a little more than two months after he was fired from Penn State in the wake of a child sex abuse scandal involving a former assistant coach. Paterno was never charged in the scandal.