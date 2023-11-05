SportsCollegeCollege Football

Joey Aguilar throws 3 touchdown passes, Appalachian State defeats Marshall 31-9

By The Associated Press

BOONE, N.C. — Joey Aguilar threw three touchdown passes and Appalachian State rode a 21-point second quarter to a 31-9 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Mountaineers (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) got two touchdown passes from Aguilar and a TD run from Milan Tucker to take a 21-3 lead at halftime.

Aguilar added a 29-yard touchdown pass to Makai Jackson in the third quarter and Michael Hughes kicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth.

Aguilar completed 19 of 26 passes for 226 yards and spread his completions among 10 receivers.

Cam Fancher was 13-of-24 passing for 137 yards for Marshall. He threw one TD pass and was intercepted three times. JJ Roberts had 15 tackles, 9 solo, for the Thundering Herd (4-5, 1-4).

The Mountaineers led in total yards 404-243.

