SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jordan Fuller's career-high 228 yards rushing lead the way as Holy Cross rallies past Lehigh 28-24

By The Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Jordan Fuller ran for a career-high 228 yards and two touchdowns, and Holy Cross rallied from an early 14-point deficit to defeat Lehigh 28-24 on Saturday.

Lehigh opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, the score coming on Brayten Silbor's 21-yard pass to Eric Johnson. After a Holy Cross fumble, Silbor's 7-yard pass to Connor Kennedy made it 14-0.

Holy Cross had another turnover on its second possession, Davis Rice picking off a Joe Pesansky pass but the Mountain Hawks gave the ball back on downs at the Holy Cross 24-yard line.

It was then that the Crusaders got going, with Fuller scoring on a 53-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The score was tied at 21 at halftime.

Nick Garrido kicked a 41-yard field goal to put Lehigh back ahead 24-21 in the third quarter before Fuller's 1-yard run gave the Crusaders (6-3, 4-1 Patriot League) their first lead, 28-24 late in the third. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter.

Pesansky, making his second career start, was 11-of-19 passing for 158 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 34 and 49 yards to Jalen Coker, who had four receptions for 98 yards. Pesansky threw one interception.

Silbor completed 13-of-28 passes for 117 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Luke Yoder had 128 yards rushing for the Mountain Hawks (2-7, 1-3).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME