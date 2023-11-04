Jordan Fuller's career-high 228 yards rushing lead the way as Holy Cross rallies past Lehigh 28-24

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Jordan Fuller ran for a career-high 228 yards and two touchdowns, and Holy Cross rallied from an early 14-point deficit to defeat Lehigh 28-24 on Saturday.

Lehigh opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, the score coming on Brayten Silbor's 21-yard pass to Eric Johnson. After a Holy Cross fumble, Silbor's 7-yard pass to Connor Kennedy made it 14-0.

Holy Cross had another turnover on its second possession, Davis Rice picking off a Joe Pesansky pass but the Mountain Hawks gave the ball back on downs at the Holy Cross 24-yard line.

It was then that the Crusaders got going, with Fuller scoring on a 53-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The score was tied at 21 at halftime.

Nick Garrido kicked a 41-yard field goal to put Lehigh back ahead 24-21 in the third quarter before Fuller's 1-yard run gave the Crusaders (6-3, 4-1 Patriot League) their first lead, 28-24 late in the third. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter.

Pesansky, making his second career start, was 11-of-19 passing for 158 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 34 and 49 yards to Jalen Coker, who had four receptions for 98 yards. Pesansky threw one interception.

Silbor completed 13-of-28 passes for 117 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Luke Yoder had 128 yards rushing for the Mountain Hawks (2-7, 1-3).

