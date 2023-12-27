Flag! Kansas and UNLV seeing yellow as penalties pile up at Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX — Fans are seeing yellow at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The bowl game at Chase Field has been stop and start all night Tuesday as officials called 22 penalties for 240 yards — through three quarters.

Kansas, the nation's least-penalized team with 55 during the regular season, has gotten the worst of it, flagged 17 times for 195 yards. The Jayhawks have four personal fouls, two unsportsmanlike conducts, two 15-yard facemasks and two pass interference calls.

UNLV has been hit with one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and been flagged five times for 45 yards.