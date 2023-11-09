SportsCollegeCollege Football

Keith has career night, Orth accounts for 3 TDs in Bowling Green 49-19 win over Kent State

By The Associated Press

KENT, Ohio — Ta'ron Keith went over 100 yards in both rushing and receiving, scoring touchdowns both ways, and Bowling Green defeated Kent State 49-19 on Wednesday night for the Falcons' fourth straight win that made them bowl eligible.

With leading rusher Terion Stewart out with a leg injury suffered last week in a win over Ball State, Keith came through with career highs of 130 yards receiving and 103 rushing.

Connor Bazelak was 13-of-19 passing for 188 yards and a score for the Falcons (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Camden Orth completed his only four passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and had two short rushing TDs. Harold Fannin added 92 yards receiving with a score. Odieu Hiliare, with 29 yards, went over 1,000 yards receiving.

The Falcons rolled to a 28-6 halftime lead on Orth's 1- and 2-yard TD runs, his 45-yard scoring play to Keith and Bazelak's 47-yard TD pass to Fannin.

Bowling Green has won four straight games the first time since winning seven in a row in 2015. The Falcons had lost their last five meetings with the Golden Flashes (1-9, 0-5).

Tommy Ulatowski, in his second career start, was 23-of-39 passing for 284 yards and a score and an interception for Kent State,

