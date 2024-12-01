SportsCollegeCollege Football

Wiggins scores 3 TDs, Louisiana Tech shuts out Kennesaw State 33-0

By The Associated Press

RUSTON, La. — Omiri Wiggins rushed for 129 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns in leading Louisiana Tech to a 33-0 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday in a season finale for both teams.

Evan Bullock was 23-of-30 passing for 233 yards for the Bulldogs (5-7, 4-4 Conference USA) before departing midway through the fourth quarter. Amani Givens added 71 yards on the ground with a score. Jimmy Holiday had 103 yards receiving on seven catches and Tru Edwards added 78 on 10 receptions.

Kennesaw State (2-10, 2-6) generated only 146 total yards to the Bulldogs' 443. The Owls punted 10 times, missed a field-goal attempt, gave up a safety on a failed quarterback sneak and surrendered the ball on downs on their final possession.

Wiggins scored on 4- and 6-yard runs in the first half and Buck Buchanan added a 55-yard field goal for a 17-0 halftime lead. Wiggins rushed for a 35-yard score in the third quarter and Givens added a 2-yard TD in the fourth.

The Bulldogs posted their first shutout since blanking Miami 14-0 on Dec. 26, 2019, in the Independence Bowl. It came against a Kennesaw State team in its first FBS and Conference USA season.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME