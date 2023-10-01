Kent, Matthews lead Towson to wild 54-51 overtime victory over New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — Nathan Kent threw five touchdown passes and Devin Matthews ran for 114 yards and scored the winning touchdown in overtime as Towson defeated New Hampshire 54-51 on Saturday.

After New Hampshire kicked a field goal to open the overtime period, Matthews blasted up the middle on a 2-yard run and celebrated with a back flip as the Tigers won after scoring 10 points in the last 3 1/2 minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Towson took its first lead at 13-8 early in the second quarter when Kent hit Zay Perkins on a 15-yard touchdown pass and the Tigers held the lead until Dylan Laube's 5-yard TD run gave New Hampshire a 34-30 lead with 1:22 remaining in the third.

Laube scored on a 16-yard run on the first possession of the fourth and the Wildcats led 41-30.

Towson bounced back with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kent to Daniel Thompson IV but fell behind again by double digits at 48-38 when a Tigers punt was blocked for a UNH touchdown.

Towson drove inside the New Hampshire 10-yard line on the ensuing possession but settled for a short field goal with 3:43 remaining. After a UNH punt left the Tigers buried deep at the 10-yard line with 1:46 to go, Kent led a 90-yard drive that culminated in his 15-yard score-tying strike to Lukkas Londono.

Kent completed 20 of 32 passes for 236 yards with one interception. D'Ago Hunter added 109 yards rushing and 71 yards receiving for the Tigers (2-3, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association).

Max Brosmer threw for 326 yards with two touchdowns and Laube had 84 yards rushing with two touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2).

—-

