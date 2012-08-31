Kent State's Andre Parker runs 58 yards in the wrong direction
KENT, Ohio -- Andre Parker's wrong way run didn't count, but it grabbed plenty of attention on the first night of the college football season.
The Kent State linebacker's moment of confusion became an instant internet sensation when he scooped up a loose ball in the Golden Flashes' 41-21 victory against Towson and ran 58 yards toward the wrong goal line Thursday.
Late in the first half, Kent State punted to Towson's Derrick Joseph, who let the bouncing ball graze his arm.
Parker realized Joseph's mistake, grabbed the ball at the Towson 7 and proceeded to sprint in the wrong direction.
Adding to the comedy, two Towson players ran down Parker and tackled him near the sideline.
In the end, it didn't matter. By rule, a muffed punt cannot be returned -- or retreated -- and the ball was spotted where Parker grabbed it at the Towson 7.